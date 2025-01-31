Gov’t monitoring deportation issues with US authorities– Johnson Smith

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has cited misinformation being spread on social media about the scale of and actual implementation of deportation of Jamaican nationals from the United States, as triggering wild levels of public concern about the matter.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Johnson Smith said it is clear that there will be intensified focus by the US on deportation of undocumented foreigners in the country, including Jamaicans, but said the matter is being handled in engagements with the US authorities.

She pointed to the traditionally strong relationship between Jamaica and the US, which she said is expected to allow for calm and responsible handling of the situation on both sides.

Below is the full text of the statement from the minister.

“The Government of Jamaica is acutely aware of concerns among our citizens, both at home and abroad, regarding intensified implementation of US immigration policy.

“We recognise that these concerns have been heightened by misinformation circulating on social media, including exaggerated claims suggesting that tens of thousands of Jamaicans are set to be deported immediately and simultaneously. These assertions are categorically false.

“While new immigration enforcement measures will result in an increased number of Jamaicans being repatriated, there are several processes involved.

“The Government of Jamaica is actively monitoring the situation and will continue our historically close engagement with US authorities.

“We also wish to make clear that Jamaica, like most, if not all countries, has international obligations requiring us to accept the return of our citizens who are subject to deportation. As a responsible member of the international community and a respectful bilateral partner, we have always honoured these obligations, with appropriate attention to due process and human rights, as do other nations regarding the repatriation of foreign nationals who have violated our laws in Jamaica.

“Members of the public may wish to note, for example, that in continuance of regular monthly arrangements previously in train, the first such scheduled flight for 2025 has arrived in Kingston.

“We also believe it is important for the public to understand that persons subject to deportation fall into different categories. Some individuals have been convicted of very serious criminal offences, including violent crimes, while others may have breached immigration laws, but have otherwise been law-abiding residents engaged in productive employment.

“From a citizen security perspective, as a Government, we are particularly concerned about the potential impact of the anticipated increased return of individuals with serious criminal backgrounds. The National Security Council is therefore rigorously assessing associated risks, and is actively engaged in formulating strategies to mitigate potential threats to public safety. Ensuring the security of all Jamaicans remains our highest priority.

“The Government is also concerned about widespread misinformation surrounding this issue. We therefore urge all Jamaicans to verify information before accepting or sharing it. The best avenues are, undoubtedly, official US government sources, including the websites of relevant departments and congressional offices, as well as our embassy/consulates.

“For those who may have concerns about their personal immigration status, we strongly advise seeking professional legal advice. The Jamaican Embassy in Washington, along with our consulates-general in New York and Miami, have compiled contact information for attorneys with a track record of assisting members of our diaspora. While these lists are not exhaustive, they provide a trusted starting point for those in need of legal guidance. They will be available on the relevant websites in very short order.

“The Government of Jamaica remains committed to supporting its citizens both at home and overseas. We will continue to engage with US authorities to ensure as best as possible, that immigration enforcement measures are carried out in a manner that is respectful of human dignity.

“We will continue to monitor and engage, and keep the public advised of further developments, as appropriate.”