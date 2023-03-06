Gov’t moves to calm Met Service staff upset about working conditions Loop Jamaica

Some staff members at the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) are reportedly upset about their current working conditions, which has reportedly led to disruptions in the daily weather forecasting.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for water, environment and climate change, Matthew Samuda, has since indicated that the Government is moving to resolve the lingering issues.

The Met Service workers were being housed at a section of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), but were moved to another location that has been deemed unsuitable by the staff of the weather agency.

Samuda, speaking at a press conference on Friday, said meetings are to be held with the relevant authorities at the airport, in a bid to resolve the issues.

“So, it’s not just the staff at the Met Service who are upset, and having toured and visited and met with the staff, I’m particularly upset at the issues they are facing,” said Samuda, adding that “It’s unacceptable.”

“… But there are meetings scheduled to resolve the issues with the airport operators and, indeed, with the Airports Authority,” he assured.