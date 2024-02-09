Gov’t mulled holding general, local gov’t elections same time in 2020 Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has admitted that the Government contemplated holding both the general election and the local government election at the same time in 2020 when the country was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holness made the disclosure on Thursday as he fielded questions from journalists in his St Andrew West Central constituency on what was Nomination Day for the February 26 local government election.

He was asked whether the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) had moved away from its 2016 general election promise to enact fixed election dates and whether it waited so long to call these elections because the government was afraid to face the electorate.

“The intention was, from my point, in 2020 when we called the general election I wanted to call the local government election at the same time.

“In fact, we [the government] made arrangements for it. You will recall that we made amendments to the law to do it. We never feared any election; in fact, we wanted to do it,” Holness stated.

The prime minister said there was a sense, “both in the Opposition and in (sic) our councillors, that this would be new, it’s the first time it would be done and it would be done during a pandemic. It could create outcomes that nobody would be able to predict, and so the view was, ‘Don’t call both of them together since it is novel and you going to do it during the pandemic’”.

He admitted that, “On reflection, maybe we should’ve done it then, but coming out of the 2020 [general] election, you would recall that new strains of the virus came on, that we had to go into severe lockdowns, that there was an economic fallout.

“Certainly, I don’t think that the Jamaican people would be in the mood to contend with another election [in 2020], that is just the reality. And that, in itself, shows why it may be very difficult to have a fixed election date in our system of government,” he added.

While Jamaicans voted in the general election on September 3, 2020, despite the pandemic and which the JLP won in a landslide over the People’s National Party, the government cited a spike in COVID-19 cases as the reason for postponing the local polls that were due in November that year.

That would mark the first of at least three postponements of the local government election. It was postponed in 2021 because of the ongoing pandemic and in 2022 because the economic recovery was still fragile, notwithstanding that tax revenue was running ahead of projections.

Based on the prime minister’s response on Thursday, a fixed election could seemingly be some way off.

According to Holness, “In the 2020 elections, when I called that election I had said that this fixed election date is not in our manifesto for 2020. There’re some people who said, ‘Yes, we made a promise [in 2016]’; yes, we did, but we revised that in our 2020 manifesto.”

The prime minister said this was so as the government needs to have further review of the concept of a fixed date “to ensure that it aligns with our constitutional arrangements”.