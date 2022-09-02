Gov’t outlines measures to boost safety and security in schools Loop Jamaica

In light of several violent confrontations between students last school term, the Education and Youth Ministry has outlined several measures aimed at bolstering safety and security in schools.

Among the initiatives are the installation of closed-circuit security television (CCTV) cameras at six schools over the 2022-2023 academic year.

The cost of installation is expected to cost approximately $15 million, according to fo Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams.

The installation of the CCTV cameras will commence at Oracabessa High School in St Mary, Grange High School in Westmoreland, Papine High School in St Andrew, Eltham High in St Catherine, Denham Town High School in Kingston, and Hopewell High in Hanover.

In addressing a back-to-school press conference on Thursday, Williams highlighted the several social media videos of students in violent confrontations when full face-to-face engagement for all schools got underway in March of this year.

When schools reopen on September 5, Williams said metal detectors will continue to be across all secondary schools.

“Random searches for items that may cause harm to others will go on, as well,” she said.

To also assist with maintaining discipline and safety in schools, the minister indicated that 129 deans of disciplines were employed.

“We’ve increased the number of guidance counsellors by 98 to 1,016. We continue to implore our principals, our teachers and administrators to heighten their awareness and increase their vigilance,” said Williams.

“We will continue to have a team of psychologists and agencies that provide guidance for students – those who may be coming back into the face-to-face environment and will need some increased socialisation and increased behavioural management,” she stated.