Gov’t senator tells PNP to ‘back off’ the media Loop Jamaica

Newly minted Jamaica Labour Party Senator Abka Fitz-Henley blasted the Opposition People’s National Party for being critical of the media, citing that it reflects a lack of vision on the party’s part to blame the messenger.

Fitz-Henley was called on to deliver greetings at a Jamaica Labour Party Area Council meeting at the Bull Savannah Primary School on Sunday in St Elizabeth South Eastern.

He said that the PNP should use the time spent criticising the media to develop ideas or look at programmes that could benefit Jamaicans.

The Government senator claimed that it is a sign of “political desperation” when political parties target media entities instead of charting a way to develop the country.