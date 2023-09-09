Gov’t shocked after gun attack at Nationwide offices Loop Jamaica

The Government of Jamaica has expressed shocked following a brazen attack on the offices of media entity Nationwide News Network in Kingston.

In a release Friday, the Government strongly condemned the attack.

The incident, which happened approximately 4:30pm at the height of rush hour traffic, is abhorrent and must never be seen in Jamaica again, the Government insisted.

It also said the police will continue to collect evidence to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

The Government also pointed out that Friday evening’s incident comes within the same week the Opposition made “unfortunate and unfounded” statements which, it said, threatened the media.

The Press Association of Jamaica had also called on the Opposition to withdraw the statement made by its geberal secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, on a political platform.

“The Government condemns the shooting, which is gravely serious and affects not only Nationwide News Network but all media,” the release from the Jamaican Government said Friday.

It also restated the Government’s commitment and support to a free press which should not be intimidated in any way.