Gov’t takes ‘keen interest’ in probe surrounding cop’s highway death | Loop Jamaica

Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang says he is deeply saddened by the death of Corporal Donald Carr, who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the North-South leg of Highway 2000.

While investigations continue, Dr Chang said the Government and the Police High Command will assist the family and colleagues of Corporal Carr during this extremely difficult and painful time.

“We have lost one of our best officers. He was a young man who worked with the community and was a positive influence to all who interacted with him. I want to personally express my deep sympathy and condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.

“While we are yet to determine the full circumstances of the crash, we ask the family and his colleague officers for their patience as investigations continue. I know many are hurting following the tragic death of Corporal Carr. We feel that same hurt. The Government has taken a keen interest in this investigation and I have been in constant contact with the Commissioner of Police,” he said.

Dr Chang is asking the men and women of the constabulary to continue to be of good courage, especially in their time of sorrow.

“Corporal Carr was a man of dedication and integrity who wanted the best for his colleagues and the country. We are grateful for his service even as we mourn his untimely passing,” he said.

Dr Chang also encouraged everyone to be safe while travelling on the roads.