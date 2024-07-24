Gov’t tap $5b of disaster risk financing resources for Beryl recovery

The Government will be tapping $5 billion from its disaster risk financing resources to address the immediate relief and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Beryl.

“We plan to disburse $1.3 billion to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation to finance programmes announced by the prime minister (Andrew Holness) last week, and $1 billion to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security …,” said Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

He was speaking Tuesday in the House of Representatives where he provided an update on the steps the Administration is taking to finance the recovery efforts post-Beryl.

Clarke said any expenditure beyond this amount that falls into the current fiscal year will be financed from the proceeds of donations and through reallocation of budgetary resources.

“All expenditures undertaken in relation to Hurricane Beryl will be represented in the First Supplementary Estimates to be tabled later this year,” he advised.

Clarke reminded that the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility will be paying out US$16.3 million (J$2.5 billion) and US$10.3 million (J$1.6 billion). This is because Jamaica’s tropical cyclone and excess rainfall policies triggered the payouts.

The minister had previously stated that the path and intensity of the hurricane did not trigger Jamaica’s catastrophe bond. This meant that the disaster risk financing resources available to the government due to the pre-financing of disaster risk totals approximately $10.9 billion.

“It could always be more, but we have never been in this position before. We must bear in mind that as intense as Beryl was, and with as much damage as it has caused, there have been few hurricanes that have been meteorologically more intense and far more damaging to Jamaica, including hurricanes Ivan (2004) and Dean (2007),” Clarke pointed out.

“We must also remember that we are at the very beginning of the hurricane season, with the remainder of July, August, September, October, and November to come. We cannot, therefore, completely drain these resources,” he added.