Govt to acquire old MoBay ice factory property to expand health centre Loop Jamaica

The Government has announced its intent to secure a property adjoining the Type V Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre in St James, with the hope of expanding the healthcare facility.

Speaking on Monday while at the property that was formerly the site of an ice factory, beside the Type V clinic in western Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told residents that primary healthcare will be improved following an expansion project at the popular clinic.

He said the Government is attuned to the ongoing healthcare challenges experienced in St James where approximately $400 million was spent over the past five years to provide quality services to the residents.

This was also bolstered by the acquisition of 16 new ambulances for the Western Region.

“This (health clinic) facility will be expanding. Where we’re standing now is an adjacent property to the type five clinic. Health Minister Tufton has just announced that we will be acquiring this property, and we will be expanding that type five health facility,” Holness announced.

He added: “So what it means is that the capacity for early intervention in health crises will be expanded in our primary care. So I want to say to the people of this region, this is the western region, that the Government is cognizant of the issues we all face in health. We hear your cries daily, and we are moving as quickly as possible to improve our ability to serve you.”

The Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre, which was built in 1993, served over 67,000 patients last year, according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr ChristopherTufton.

“We are at the Type V Comprehensive Clinic, the prime minister is touring. A lot is going to be happening here (at the clinic); it is the most important health centre. And a lot of talk about Cornwall (Regional Hospital), a lot is going on there, but I just wanted the prime minister to see Type V clinic what we do. Over 67,000 persons were served there last year and there are plans for expansion,” Tufton said.