Govt to acquire old MoBay ice factory property to expand health centre Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Govt to acquire old MoBay ice factory property to expand health centre Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cop disarmed, shot close to Half-Way Tree

Tottenham sign Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Update: Marcus Garvey Drive now clear, overturned truck removed

Farmer gunned down while playing dominoes in Linstead

Cop slapped with murder charge after shooting incident in St Andrew

Labourer out on bail regarding murder charge shot and killed

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with knee injury

Close to 20 spent shells found at scene of Harbour View double murder

Thierry Henry reveals depression in career, daily tears during COVID

8,500 domestic violence cases reported in 2023

Tuesday Jan 09

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right), is briefed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton (left, foreground), on plans for the Type V Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre in St James, during a tour of the facility on Monday. Looking on is St James Health Services Parish Manager, Lennox Wallace (right) and Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie (left). (Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Government has announced its intent to secure a property adjoining the Type V Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre in St James, with the hope of expanding the healthcare facility.

Speaking on Monday while at the property that was formerly the site of an ice factory, beside the Type V clinic in western Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told residents that primary healthcare will be improved following an expansion project at the popular clinic.

He said the Government is attuned to the ongoing healthcare challenges experienced in St James where approximately $400 million was spent over the past five years to provide quality services to the residents. 

This was also bolstered by the acquisition of 16 new ambulances for the Western Region.

“This (health clinic) facility will be expanding. Where we’re standing now is an adjacent property to the type five clinic. Health Minister Tufton has just announced that we will be acquiring this property, and we will be expanding that type five health facility,” Holness announced. 

He added: “So what it means is that the capacity for early intervention in health crises will be expanded in our primary care. So I want to say to the people of this region, this is the western region, that the Government is cognizant of the issues we all face in health. We hear your cries daily, and we are moving as quickly as possible to improve our ability to serve you.”

The Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre, which was built in 1993, served over 67,000 patients last year, according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr ChristopherTufton.

“We are at the Type V Comprehensive Clinic, the prime minister is touring. A lot is going to be happening here (at the clinic); it is the most important health centre. And a lot of talk about Cornwall (Regional Hospital), a lot is going on there, but I just wanted the prime minister to see Type V clinic what we do. Over 67,000 persons were served there last year and there are plans for expansion,” Tufton said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cop disarmed, shot close to Half-Way Tree

Sport

Tottenham sign Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Jamaica News

Update: Marcus Garvey Drive now clear, overturned truck removed

More From

Sport

German football great Franz Beckenbauer, has died at 78

MUNICH (AP) — Franz Beckenbauer, the German soccer great who helped his country win the World Cup both as player and coach, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.
“It is with deep sa

Jamaica News

See also

NHT warns contributors of phishing attacks by scammers

National Housing Trust (NHT) contributors are being urged to be extra vigilant of phishing attacks following reports of fraudulent emails claiming to be coming from the state entity.
The fictitious

Jamaica News

Primary schools next phase of ICT push by Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education and Youth is to introduce technology labs in primary schools in the next phase of its ongoing drive to build out information and communications technology (ICT) across the ed

Jamaica News

Travelling abroad as a new US citizen or green card holder

Even US citizens who are newly naturalised might get anxious when they are travelling overseas.
There are very important things to note for both US citizens and green card holders when travelli

Business

National Baking Co honours Karl Hendrickson with plant announcement

J$6.7 billion MoBay plant to be completed in 2025

Entertainment

Jamaica’s Pantomime: A natural evolution for Anya Gloudon-Nelson

 Daughter of late playwright Barbara Gloudon builds on legacy

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols