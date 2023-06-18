Gov’t to assist flood-affected farmers in south Manchester and St Bess Loop Jamaica

With farmers in South Manchester and St Elizabeth still reeling from damage to their crops from recent heavy rainfalls, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, has announced that a comprehensive programme is to be outlined this week to assist them.

Due to a trough across the island just over a week ago, sections of the country experienced increased rainfall from unstable weather conditions, resulting in flooding in some areas.

In his remarks during a tour of affected farms in Duff House and Spring Ground in Manchester last week, Green witnessed for himself the destruction of crops and damage to infrastructure, such as roads and irrigation systems.

He said he will also be conducting similar visits to farms in South St Elizabeth that were damaged by the recent heavy rains.

The minister said the damage to farms in Manchester is estimated at more than $30 million, because there was “significant damage” to crops such as scallion, tomatoes and melons.

“What we have seen is tremendous damage to the farm road network that is in need of urgent attention, and significant loss, especially in relation to scallion, watermelon, and a lot of infrastructure loss on the farms,” Green stated.

“We also saw a lot of irrigation… piping that has been completely destroyed. I know it will take a lot for the farmers to get back (on their feet),” he added.

On that score, Green gave a commitment to the farmers in South Manchester to rebuild what they have lost, especially through the provision of drip hoses, pipes and grass, among other things.

“So, we have done some preliminary estimates, (and) then come next week (this week), I think we’ll be able to outline a programme of support for our farmers,” Green stated, adding that a technical team is to provide an estimate of the damage to farm roads.

Meanwhile, Green said the recent weather conditions have highlighted the dangers posed by climate change for the country.

“The reality is that what we are seeing are shorter bursts of more intense showers, which are causing significant flooding,” he declared.

Given those realities, the minister underscored that the Government remains firm in its commitment to building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector, to better withstand such changing weather conditions locally.