Gov’t to blame for delayed opening of schools, says Frazer-Binns | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns has laid the blame for the delayed opening of schools squarely at the feet of the Government and what she asserts is its mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Frazer-Binns, the decision of the Government to prematurely reopen the country during the summer, a move that was followed by a deadly third wave of COVID-19 driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, ensured children remained out of the classroom for longer than necessary.

“I disagreed then with the PM’s [Prime Minister Andrew Holness’] decision to open the country as he did in the summer, knowing the effects it would have on our children returning to school in September,” said Frazer-Binns on Friday as she made her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate.

“How do we compensate our children for lost joy? We didn’t have to be here again this September if there was proper planning and if the Government was not so out of touch with the real needs of the society,” Frazer-Binns said.

She noted that at one point during the pandemic, approximately 120,000 children were disengaged from learning.

“Schools have had little or no regular contact with these students, who represent almost 25 per cent of the enrolment in public primary and secondary schools. That’s one in four students who cannot fully access their right to an education — not counting children at the early childhood level,” said the Opposition senator.

“For a painful and long 18 months of their lives, these children have lost their ability to learn,” she added.

Continuing, Frazer-Binns said: “They have lost so much…family members, connection to friends and teachers, emotional well-being, and for many, financial stability at home.”

She charged that the Government, “through its own actions, has not done enough for our children”.

She also lambasted the Government for its mishandling of the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine was initially reserved for children 12-17 years, as the government banked on inoculating enough students in the age cohort to allow for the resumption of face-to-face classes for high school students by mid-October.

However, that deadline has been missed as, after opening up access to the Pfizer shots to everyone 18 and over, doses ran out. With more than 80,000 Jamaican adults and children waiting for second doses, replenishments took weeks to arrive in the island and are just being rolled out.

Meanwhile, several hundred primary schools reopened for face-to-face classes for the first time last week Monday.

“The prime minister, the minister of health and the Cabinet by their actions have failed our children, yet no one has been held accountable. When the story is told, this Government will not escape responsibility,” Frazer-Binns stated.

Schools were shuttered on March 13, 2020, three days after Jamaica confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus. There have been failed attempts to get students back in the classroom en masse since then.