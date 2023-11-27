Gov’t to double duty-free threshold on overseas purchases Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Gov’t to double duty-free threshold on overseas purchases Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more

Security, education, housing the main priorities – Holness

Gov’t to double duty-free allowance on overseas purchases

Deejay, brother killed in downtown Kgn in suspected gang conflict

Newsmaker: 3 schoolers dead in 2 incidents, leaving nation stunned

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

American man’s bail extended re wife’s murder in St Elizabeth

Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attack main military barracks

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

Monday Nov 27

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke highlighted that the country has successfully managed its finances and returned the economy to pre-COVID levels. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Starting in the new financial year, which begins on April 1, 2024, the duty-free threshold for imported personal items will increase from US$50 to US$100.

This announcement was made by Dr Nigel Clarke, finance minister, at the annual Jamaica Labour Party conference in Kingston, on Sunday.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at the National Arena, Dr Clarke also unveiled plans to review the tax-exempt threshold for overseas airport purchases. Currently set at US$500, the government aims to raise it to US$1,000 in April.

Dr Clarke highlighted that the country has successfully managed its finances and returned the economy to pre-COVID levels.

He emphasised the reduction of unemployment to single-digit figures during the economic recovery.

The minister praised his administration’s efforts in facilitating government sector employment, mentioning that 8,000 positions became permanent in the ministry of education alone.

A total of 10,000 positions have been made permanent across various departments.

Dr Clarke also informed party members that the government is examining a new customs bill aimed at reducing bureaucracy at ports of entry.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Dr Alfred Dawes now chairs South East St Catherine constituency

Jamaica News

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Jamaica News

Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more

More From

Jamaica News

How snide remarks shattered amputee, first-time mom’s world

Person with disability recounts journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

See also

Venesha Phillips crosses over to the JLP

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour

Jamaica News

Firebrand MP Warmington says JLP conference ‘largest’ he’s seen

Predicts third, fourth and fifth term for political party

Jamaica News

Taxi operator shot dead another man injured in Green Island

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Anglin a taxi operator of Salt Spring, Green Island, Hanover was shot dead while another man was shot and injured in the Green Island Square in the parish on Friday, Novem

Jamaica News

Young Jamaica, G2K presidents urge Jamaicans to maintain support

The presidents of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) affiliates, Young Jamaica and G2K, have urged Jamaicans to continue supporting the party for a third term.
Speaking at the JLP’s annual conference i

Jamaica News

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attraction

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols