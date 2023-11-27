Gov’t to double duty-free threshold on overseas purchases Loop Jamaica

Starting in the new financial year, which begins on April 1, 2024, the duty-free threshold for imported personal items will increase from US$50 to US$100.

This announcement was made by Dr Nigel Clarke, finance minister, at the annual Jamaica Labour Party conference in Kingston, on Sunday.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at the National Arena, Dr Clarke also unveiled plans to review the tax-exempt threshold for overseas airport purchases. Currently set at US$500, the government aims to raise it to US$1,000 in April.

Dr Clarke highlighted that the country has successfully managed its finances and returned the economy to pre-COVID levels.

He emphasised the reduction of unemployment to single-digit figures during the economic recovery.

The minister praised his administration’s efforts in facilitating government sector employment, mentioning that 8,000 positions became permanent in the ministry of education alone.

A total of 10,000 positions have been made permanent across various departments.

Dr Clarke also informed party members that the government is examining a new customs bill aimed at reducing bureaucracy at ports of entry.