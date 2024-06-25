Gov’t to provide funds for athletes who qualify for Paris Olympics

The Jamaican government will offer financial assistance to every Jamaican athlete who qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Sports Minister Olivia Grange announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) office, Minister Grange revealed that each qualifying athlete will receive $360,000 to support their preparation for the Games, which will be held from July 26 to August 11. The funds aim to cover essential needs such as nutrition, training, and other preparatory activities.

Additionally, Grange announced a post-Olympics incentive, stating that $50 million has been set aside to reward athletes and their support teams.

The Jamaica Olympic trials are scheduled to take place from June 27-30 at the National Stadium.

Watch the video produced and edited by Marlon Reid for more insights from the Sports Minister.