Gov’t to set up AI Task Force, says Morris Dixon Loop Jamaica

The Government is taking steps to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force, whose main functions will be to conduct research in the area and provide an evidence-based foundation for the development of a National AI Policy.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure during her maiden contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday.

“The task force’s research will comprehensively analyse the current state of AI in Jamaica, including research and development activities, adoption levels, and challenges faced by various sectors of the economy,” Morris Dixon said.

She noted that the task force is also expected to identify opportunities for the adoption of AI technologies, potential areas of economic growth and development, and potential social impacts.

We must understand the risks and implement the necessary safeguards to allow us to respond to the rapid rate of technology change and to, ultimately, scale with confidence,” the minister emphasised.

In the meantime, Senator Morris Dixon said a critical component of the digital thrust must be a Central Authority for digital services.

She noted that the Information and Communications Technology Authority Act has already been passed “and we need to make that alive”.

“What is envisioned in the ICT Authority is more people so that we can deliver more services, so it is very important that we set up this entity. It is very important that we select a chief information officer for Jamaica and that is a priority that has to happen before the end of this year,” Morris Dixon said.