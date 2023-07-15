Gov’t to set up AI Task Force, says Morris Dixon Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Gov’t to set up AI Task Force, says Morris Dixon Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Usain Bolt statue unveiled in Miramar, Florida

Rohan Watson, Jonielle Smith win 100m in Italy

48-y-o woman charged as cops seize guns including rifles in raid

40-year-old man shot dead in St James, cops search for his relative

Sound Off Saturday: Should partners share passwords in a relationship?

Gov’t to set up AI Task Force, says Morris Dixon

Chris Brown Jamaica concert set for Aug 27; tickets go live Tuesday

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals boss Adam Stewart, dies

HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon’s first unseeded female champion

Sunday Jul 16

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, makes her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday (July 14). (Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Government is taking steps to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force, whose main functions will be to conduct research in the area and provide an evidence-based foundation for the development of a National AI Policy.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure during her maiden contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday.

“The task force’s research will comprehensively analyse the current state of AI in Jamaica, including research and development activities, adoption levels, and challenges faced by various sectors of the economy,” Morris Dixon said.

She noted that the task force is also expected to identify opportunities for the adoption of AI technologies, potential areas of economic growth and development, and potential social impacts.

We must understand the risks and implement the necessary safeguards to allow us to respond to the rapid rate of technology change and to, ultimately, scale with confidence,” the minister emphasised.

In the meantime, Senator Morris Dixon said a critical component of the digital thrust must be a Central Authority for digital services.

She noted that the Information and Communications Technology Authority Act has already been passed “and we need to make that alive”.

“What is envisioned in the ICT Authority is more people so that we can deliver more services, so it is very important that we set up this entity. It is very important that we select a chief information officer for Jamaica and that is a priority that has to happen before the end of this year,” Morris Dixon said.

Related Articles

Business

December 31, 2019 10:34 AM

Business

November 28, 2017 12:20 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Usain Bolt statue unveiled in Miramar, Florida

Sport

Rohan Watson, Jonielle Smith win 100m in Italy

Jamaica News

48-y-o woman charged as cops seize guns including rifles in raid

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

The two fastest women in the world so far this season Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson – meet for the second time this year at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Sunday.
It will be their

Entertainment

See also

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team

Sport

Let’s Talk: Your views on MVP’s decision to close the doors on Elaine?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic sprint champion, has faced criticism for her departure from the MVP Track Club, according to recent poll findings by the Association of Media Professio

Jamaica News

Jill Stewart, wife of Sandals boss Adam Stewart, dies

Jill Stewart, the wife of Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International and the Appliance Traders Group, has died.
The announcement was made by Adam on Saturday to his more

Jamaica News

Cop from St Andrew Central dies after complaining of not feeling well

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been plunged into mourning following the passing of a police constable from St Andrew Central Division on Friday.
Reports from JCF members are that Con

Entertainment

Chris Brown Jamaica concert set for Aug 27; tickets go live Tuesday

Sean Kingston, Teejay and more to perform

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols