Gov’t to set up ‘Jamaica House’ at World Championships in Budapest Loop Jamaica

Melton Williams

1 hrs ago

Sports Minister Olivia Grange (centre) speaks during the launch of the July 6-9 National Senior and Junior Championships at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Grange is joined by Garth Gayle (left), president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), and Ludlow Watts, JAAA honorary treasurer. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Government of Jamaica plans to establish a ‘Jamaica House’ at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest this summer.

Sports Minister Olivia Grange announced this during the launch of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday.

‘Jamaica House’ is a significant and strategic initiative involving the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Sports, and corporate sponsors. Its purpose is to globally market, promote, and sell Jamaica as a tourist and sports tourism destination.

Typically, ‘Jamaica House’ is set up during the Olympic Games, including its presence at the 2012 Games in London, England, and the 2016 Games in Rio, Brazil.

Minister Grange stated, “In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, we will establish a Jamaica House in Budapest at the World Athletics Championships. We have been doing this at major Games, aiming to capitalise on the exceptional performances of our athletes to encourage people to experience Jamaica, showcasing our music, culture, and food. Our goal is to maximise the prosperity of brand Jamaica.”

The World Athletics Championships, Hungary’s largest event in history, will take place from August 19 to 27. With Jamaica expected to receive significant attention at the prestigious event, Jamaica House is anticipated to be a resounding success.

Over 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries will gather in Hungary to celebrate the sport and participate in the world’s third-largest sporting event.

