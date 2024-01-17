Gov’t to step up support for students in Easter term – Williams Loop Jamaica

Gov't to step up support for students in Easter term – Williams
Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams makes a statement to the House of Representatives on January 16. (Photo: JIS)

The Government will be stepping up its support services for students during the current Easter term, with 150 students across 10 secondary schools set to benefit from Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) training.

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams made the announcement on Tuesday during a statement in the House of Representatives.

Williams said this is possible with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Positive Pathways to Guidance Counsellors & Social Workers within the targeted schools.

“CBT training raises awareness of depression, anxiety, personality disorders, and other socio-emotional issues,” Williams said.

She also shared that the Literacy Education Acceleration Programme (LEAP) will be provided to six additional high schools, and 10 primary schools will benefit from Creative Language-based Learning this term with the support of the British High Commission.

The minister told the House that the results from the LEAP show that 60 per cent of the targeted groups improved at least one grade level; 29 per cent increased 2+ grade levels; and 10 per cent increased 3+ grade levels.

At the same time, the education minister said 500 medium- and high-risk students from 34 schools under the Inter-Ministerial School Support Strategy, a partnership with the Ministry of National Security, will continue to benefit from targeted interventions. This includes psychosocial support, case management services and behaviour change intervention programmes.

“This is in tandem with the ongoing efforts to complete the safe school policy with the support of UNICEF,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, Williams offered “heartfelt condolences to the families, schools and communities that have lost students, teachers and staff members. These losses are devastating and shake the foundations of our educational sector.”

The minister shared that members of the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Guidance and Counselling units have been offering grief support to the schools and families, as is customary.

