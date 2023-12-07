Gov’t urged to expand ports, technology – Opposition spokesperson Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Gov’t urged to expand ports, technology – Opposition spokesperson Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Break-in at SSL; cops on scene

St Thomas cops hold 6 suspected illegal migrants from Haiti, Brazil

Benjamin Zephaniah, British poet with Jamaican roots, dies at 65

Salah, Hakimi and Osimhen shortlisted for African best player

Cavalier fall to Suriname’s Robinhood in Caribbean Cup final

Loop Breakfast Bites: Missing helicopter; why scamming cases delayed

Embiid has season-high 50 points in 76ers’ victory over Wizards

Fight over a whip: Trainer shot and injured at Caymanas race track

51-y-o shoemaker charged with murder after deadly knife incident

17-y-o boys arrested after reported gun attack on elderly lady

Thursday Dec 07

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Dr Andre Haughton, Opposition spokesperson on Commerce, Technology, and Innovation

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dr Andre Haughton, the Opposition spokesperson on Commerce, Technology, and Innovation is urging the government to increase port capacity and enhance logistical connectivity.

“Jamaican ports’ limited capacity has been recognised as a bottleneck in the timely delivery of goods. Addressing this issue requires targeted investments in port infrastructure, such as deepening harbours through dredging activities, upgrading cargo handling facilities, and implementing smart technologies to boost operational efficiency,” Dr Haughton stated.

He further emphasised that enhancing logistical connectivity within the country should be prioritized – from streamlining transportation networks to ensuring the efficient movement of goods from ports to distribution centres.

“The government must collaborate with relevant stakeholders to optimise logistical processes and improve the flow of goods throughout the country. The importance of adopting digital solutions to effectively manage and track the movement of goods cannot be overstated.

“Jamaica must utilise technology and innovation to enhance supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. We must encourage the adoption of technology solutions to improve supply chain visibility, streamline operations, and minimize disruptions,” Dr Haughton concluded.

Related Articles

Business

November 27, 2023 03:17 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Break-in at SSL; cops on scene

Jamaica News

Food operators urged to adhere to provisions of licence

Jamaica News

St Thomas cops hold 6 suspected illegal migrants from Haiti, Brazil

More From

Entertainment

Aidonia takes a break to focus on ‘birth of child’

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a break from recording music for a few months to focus on family, especially the birth of his soon-to-be born child.
“I will be t

Jamaica News

See also

Another airline touches down in Jamaica for inaugural flight

Norse Atlantic to operate four flights a week between Jamaica and UK

Caribbean News

The UWI appoints five new professors

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has promoted five of its finest academics to the rank of Professor.
In a statement, the UWI said the new professors are experts in the fields of Special

Jamaica News

Man on triple murder rap killed after leaving MoBay court

The St James police are probing the murder of a man who was gunned down in Montego Bay, St James, as he was returning from the St James Parish Court on Tuesday morning.
The man, 29-year-old Wesley

Jamaica News

PE teacher has new outlook after arrest

Now a master’s degree holder, she has a ‘line to not cross’ with students

Business

Local retailers thrive on Black Friday, anticipate a festive Christmas

Local business owners express optimism regarding the upcoming holiday season, buoyed by what they characterise as robust sales during the recent Black Friday/Cyber Monday event.
Fuelled by a backdr

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols