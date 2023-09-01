Grace Foods supports OAS and UWI 75th Commemorative Scholarship Fund Loop Jamaica

Grace Foods has partnered with the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) to publish the OAS-UWI 75th Anniversary Commemorative Cookbook. Proceeds from the sale of the cookbook will fund the creation of the OAS-UWI 75th Anniversary Commemorative Scholarship Fund. The partnership is part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of both the OAS and the UWI.

The cookbook features 75 recipes that celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean and other OAS member states.

OAS Assistant Secretary General, Ambassador Nestor Mendez will be in Jamaica to officially launch the Scholarship Fund on September 7 at the Faculty of Social Sciences Lecture Theatre (SSLT) at the UWI Mona Campus at 3 pm. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Jeanelle van GlaanenWeygel, Jamaica’s Resident Representative, OAS, praised both Grace Foods for its generous support and long-time OAS partner, the UWI, particularly the Faculty of Social Sciences, for helping to make this recipe book a reality.

“We are pleased to have Grace Foods as a partner. GraceKennedy has long been a strong and reputable household brand that is known for providing quality food products,” said the OAS representative. “The company is also a big proponent of education and supports numerous educational initiatives. We are happy that they saw it fit to be a part of our 75th-anniversary celebration and to help us with the resources to launch the scholarship fund.”

According to Frank James, CEO of GraceKennedy Foods Domestic, the decision to support the OAS and UWI with the resources to develop a scholarship fund was indeed an easy one.

“As corporate citizens, we are always excited to support educational initiatives. This 75th anniversary is a major milestone for the OAS and the UWI and we wanted to share in the celebration and be a part of the rich history and legacy of these two great institutions,” said James.

The cookbook has already been published and is available at the UWI Bookshop on the Mona campus and in the OAS Giftshop at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, US.

The scholarship fund is to assist students in need at the UWI, Mona campus, to complete their final year of studies. The scholarship will be open to students in the Faculty of Social Sciences, who are citizens of OAS member states.

“The Faculty of Social Sciences is thrilled to highlight the robust partnership and unwavering cooperation that has flourished between the University of the West Indies, Mona and the esteemed Organisation of American States This collaboration is strong evidence of the commitment of both institutions to advancing education, research and diplomacy in the Caribbean region”, noted Dr Lisa Vasciannie, Associate Dean, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, FSS, UWI Mona.

The OAS representative called on members of the UWI and OAS communities, corporate companies and members of the general public to support the scholarship fund by purchasing copies of the cookbook. “Your contribution will be life-changing, impacting the lives of students in need who will benefit from the OAS-UWI 75th Anniversary Commemorative Scholarship Fund.”

For more information on how you can contribute to the fund, you may email [email protected]