Grace Foods’s fired up for Reggae Sumfest food court | Loop Jamaica

Grace Foods, the official food sponsor of Sumfest, is ready to excite attendees at the week-long music festival with a specially tailored menu of bold and flavourful dishes.

Plans for the main festival nights on July 22 and 23 are now being finalised, and Grace Foods recently hosted a pop-up kitchen in Kingston to give Sumfest organisers and other specially invited guests a taste of what to expect in Montego Bay later this week.

Kingston Jerk in New Kingston was the jerk spot for the pre-game affair; the distinct ‘jerk’ aroma filled the air while its flavours wowed guests.

From jerked chicken served with hardough bread to barbeque ribs and jerked corn, and delightful jerk butter drizzled over roasted breadfruit.

The Grace Foods team infused classic Jamaican street food and international gourmet options for an overall impressive offering.

Kimberly Lue Lim, global category manager at Grace Foods, said the Grace Jamaican Jerk Seasoning was chosen as the star of this year’s menu, as it is a taste that perfectly captures the jubilant mood of the festival.

“Jerk is one of the greatest Jamaican flavours of all time – it has an unmistakable taste that can instantly bring you back home, no matter where in the world you are. We thought it was only fitting that this flavour features heavily in the Grace Food court at Sumfest this year, as we’re celebrating the return of the festival after the pandemic paused it for two years,” Lue Lim said.

She added that Grace Foods is delighted to continue its relationship as the official food sponsor, especially as the GraceKennedy Group celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“It all began with the food for us,” she continued. “Grace represents the best of Jamaican food, just as Reggae Sumfest represents the best of Jamaican music.”

Among the patrons at the lunchtime food tasting were Joe Bogdanovich, executive producer of Reggae Sumfest and CEO of Downsound Records, along with some members of the Downsound team.

Representatives from Red Stripe, who’re supporting the Grace Foods team with flavoured beer for two of Grace Foods’ menu items, also dug into the feast and gave their approval.

In addition to the jerk and beer-infused offerings, the food tasting menu also featured options like creamy shrimp alfredo, thai curry chickpeas, and an assortment of ribs, fish and wings.