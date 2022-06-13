Grace Jones flaunts piano hat, Thebe Magugu caftan at Meltdown Fest | Loop Jamaica

As dramatic and opulent as her performances get, at the mere mention of “a concert” and “Grace Jones”, auditoriums somehow become packed.

Albeit, in her typical contralto-to-soprano vibrato tone, there was nothing typical about Jones’s performance at the Royal Festival Hall Southbank Centre, London over the weekend.

Now, with many Jamaican performers, once the outfit is decided on, the show is happening. They acquire this innate confidence that takes centre stage when they look good and feel good – the same could be said for others, but focus here.

Jones wore the Jumping Meerkat Caftan from a soon-to-be-released capsule collection by South African designer Thebe Magugu and Alber Elbaz’s AZ Factory labels. (Photos: via Craig Baker)

Our Jamaican girl Grace Jones – superstar style icon – pulled up to her latest stage performance in a Jumping Meerkat Caftan from the Thebe Magugu x AZ Factory collaboration, complemented by Philip Treacy piano headgear.

The kaftan, which was made in partnership with the late Alber Elbaz’s AZFactory output, is a one-of-one and not yet available to the public, which makes it all the more enviable.

Jones’ long-time stylist (and by a long time, I mean, over 40 years) co-ordinated the look that updated Jones’s repertoire with a mod snap.

