GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Another fatal crash involving a cow

‘Evil’ shot dead in confrontation with cops

GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife announce their separation

Sunshine Girls dominate T&T to move into semis at Netball World Cup

Stocks vs Real estate: Which investment strategy fits your goals?

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Turning internship into opportunity: Kevion Liking’s journey at NCB

Cops recover 11 stolen cars, arrest two

France beat Panama 6-3 to advance at the Women’s World Cup

Wednesday Aug 02

31?C
Business
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

Aerial views of the Unibev Limited manufacturing facility in Spring Garden, Portland, Jamaica

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has announced that it has come to an agreement to acquire Unibev Limited, a privately owned Jamaican manufacturing company which specialises in fully integrated beverage solutions.

The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, will place GK in an even stronger strategic position within the Jamaican spring water market.

Unibev is involved in all aspects of the beverage manufacturing process, including, sourcing raw materials, and packaging. Its manufacturing facility, located in Spring Garden, Portland, includes a Blue Mountain spring water source and is International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) certified.

Commenting on GK’s latest acquisition, Group CEO Don Wehby explained, “The acquisition of Unibev is critical for GK, as we pursue our 2030 vision, and more specifically, as we advance our position in the growing spring water market in Jamaica. We are strategically building on our recent investments in this space – our acquisition of 876 spring water and increasing our stake in Catherine’s Peak – fortifying our supply chain, to support this part of our business.”

GK acquired the 876 spring water brand from Unibev and Bliss Limited in 2021. GK also became the majority owner of the Catherine’s Peak Spring Water brand in February this year, after increasing its stake in Catherine’s Peak Bottling Company Limited, from 35 per cent to 70 per cent.

Wehby continued, “GK has been in partnership with Unibev since it began operations in 2017; first as distributors of 876 spring water through World Brands Services, then when we became owners of the 876 and Catherine’s Peak spring water brands, both of which it manufactures; and we have watched the business grow over time. We are very excited about all the possibilities this new venture presents for innovation – new beverage product lines and alternative packaging solutions.”

Once the acquisition of Unibev is complete, it will become GK’s sixth manufacturing facility in Jamaica.

“We are seizing opportunities to grow our beverage brands by expanding our manufacturing segment,” explained Frank James, CEO of GK Foods – Domestic. “In addition to the opportunities presented for our spring water business, our acquisition of Unibev fits in perfectly with our manufacturing transformation strategic plan, which aims to bolster our competitive advantage, and firmly establish GK as a regional powerhouse in food and beverage manufacturing.”

Related Articles

Business

February 15, 2023 06:46 PM

Business

October 9, 2019 01:25 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Another fatal crash involving a cow

Jamaica News

‘Evil’ shot dead in confrontation with cops

Business

GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company

More From

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

See also

Lifestyle

Cop publishes second book ‘Jamaica in 60 Letters’

From the ghetto to having a book for sale on Amazon, that is the story of author, social worker, and police officer Hezekan Bolton.
The last of 10 children for his father, he was born and raise

Sport

Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil to reach Women’s World Cup last 16

Melbourne, Australia (AP) — Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
After conceding 12 goals in their Women’s World

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Sport

Anderson breaks 800m national record to secure World Champs ticket

Navasky Anderson achieved a remarkable feat at the DC Track Championships in Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, setting a new national record with an impressive time of 1:44.70 in the men’s 800m race,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols