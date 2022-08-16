GraceKennedy not impacted by Capri-Sun recall Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
GraceKennedy not impacted by Capri-Sun recall

Says there’s no risk of serious health issue in Jamaica

Loop News

42 minutes ago – Updated

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

GraceKennedy (GK) Foods has moved to assure consumers that the Jamaican market is not affected by the recall of thousands of Capri-Sun juice drinks in the US.

Kraft-Heinz, the Capri-Sun licensing partner in the US, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri-Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink products in the US.

“This is happening in the US only, and there is no risk of a serious health issue,” GraceKennedy said in a statement to the local media.

Capri-Sun is distributed in Jamaica by GraceKennedy (GK) Foods through its World Brands Services (WBS) division and in the Caribbean through its subsidiary Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean (LACA).

Capri-Sun products distributed through WBS and Grace Foods LACA are manufactured in Jamaica by GK Foods and are not impacted by the US recall in any way, the company emphasised.

The statement from GraceKennedy further shared that customers can contact the Capri-Sun support line if they have concerns.

“At Capri-Sun, we’re committed, as always to, a high standard of quality, as the safety of our consumers is paramount. If anyone does have concerns over their product, we encourage them to contact the relevant customer support line, which can be found on the back of their Capri-Sun products.”

