GraceKennedy partners with Ding Dong for financial education series Loop Jamaica

GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG) has launched its financial education series, dubbed Talk Sense, aimed at demystifying financial concepts for Jamaicans to boost financial literacy.

The hybrid launch of the GK Money Sense Masterclass was held on Tuesday in collaboration with local entertainer Kemar ‘Ding Dong’ Ottey and will focus on teaching the public about budgeting, saving, insurance, remittances, pensions, financial security, among others, over an 18-week period.

Packaged in short relatable episodes for social media, the programme aims to help the average citizen understand financial topics that are often technical and difficult to understand.

Speaking to the importance of breaking down traditional financial concepts into simple language in the design of the programme, Deputy CEO of GKFG, Steven Whittingham said one of the core elements of Talk Sense is to demystify financial products by removing the complexity of financial information to promote education and ease of access for customers.

For CEO of GKFG, Grace Burnett, Ding Dong’s “authentic” personality resonates with average Jamaica so he will be key in helping to transmit the information in easily understood ways to the average man.

GKFG took this approach, she said, since many Jamaicans are still intimidated by traditional banking and remain hesitant to use modern financial services.

“The project is designed as an adult financial empowerment programme where you can teach people how to manage their money and about what’s important in terms of how you provide for yourself and protect your family [financially],” Whittingham said.

Participants in the Master Class can also expect to benefit from the financial lessons Ding Dong learnt from his grandmother as well as those he has picked up since commencing his business relationship with the GKFG, key among them – paying yourself first when you work.

He said this means “…taking care of yourself. You have to do something nice for yourself…because you work hard.”

Another lesson he said he has learnt is to set goals and start small.

For example: “Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to aim for that big house. People feel like goals are ultimate, like the big house and if I can’t that I’m not going to buy a house…so sometimes you have to start small from a one or two-bedroom house and you don’t take a loan outside of your means,” he said.

“You have to get something in your head and learn how to manoeuvre money. It’s easy to make money sometimes but it’s harder to keep it. Since my affiliation with GK, I’ve learned so much about money and banking. I’ve learned it’s not where you’re from, it’s just your mindset of where you want to be,” he said.

The masterclasses can be accessed through the GKFG’s YouTube and Facebook pages.