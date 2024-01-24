GraceKennedy purchases Harbour Street properties Loop Jamaica

10 – 12 Harbour Street parking lot with Breezy Castle lands in the foreground.

GraceKennedy Limited (GKL) has announced its purchase of several properties along Harbour Street in downtown Kingston. The properties include the ICD Group’s head office and associated buildings.

The move is a long-term strategic decision that aligns with GraceKennedy’s 2030 vision for growth and reaffirms the Company’s commitment to the revitalization of downtown Kingston.

GraceKennedy Group CEO Don Wehby commented, “We believe in the immense potential of downtown Kingston to re-emerge as a thriving hub of commerce, culture, and community. Through the revitalization of these landmark properties, we aim to not only generate value for GraceKennedy but also enhance our longstanding contribution to the social and economic well-being of the entire area. We are actively shaping a brighter future for Downtown, together with its residents and other businesses.”

The property at 7-9 Harbour Street in Kingston

The properties significantly expand GraceKennedy’s real estate portfolio and will generate immediate income through existing leases with the ICD Group, which will continue as tenants. The properties also offer the potential for the development of GraceKennedy’s companies with locations in downtown Kingston.

In addition to the ICD Group Head Office, the company has also acquired the CGM Gallagher Head Office; 10 – 12 Harbour Street: Parking lot beside the Ice Factory; 25 – 29 Harbour Street: Advantage Communications BPO Centre and Water Lane car park and 53 – 57 Water Lane: Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation’s STEM Centre

“We especially look forward to expanding our community involvement and engagement activities at the adjacent Breezy Castle lands, which will now be under our management, and which formed part of the transaction. We are looking forward to making the most of this exciting opportunity for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Wehby concluded.

