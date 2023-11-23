Grade 3 student collapses at school and dies; Williams saddened Loop Jamaica

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has requested additional information surrounding the collapse at school and subsequent death of a grade 3 student from Wakefield Primary and Infant School in Trelawny on Wednesday.

Eight-year-old Alexia Drummond was reportedly seen unresponsive on the floor by her classroom teacher after the lunch break, and was taken to a nearby health facility, and then to hospital by school personnel.

She was later pronounced dead.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has traumatised Alexia’s family, classmates and the wider school community,” said Williams in response.

While stating that more information is needed on the tragic development, the minister is urging school personnel, parents and all who have duty of care for children, to be watchful for any early signs of health challenges.

Alexia was described as a quiet, diligent student by her classroom teacher.

Williams also said a team of guidance counsellors from the ministry has started offering support and counselling to the family and members of the school population.