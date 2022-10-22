Grammy-winning gospel ministers booked for The Well Encounter Loop Jamaica

On December 10, 2022, the National Stadium will come to life with Grammy Award-winning Gospel music ministers Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine from Atlanta-based worship music collective, Maverick City.

Currently sitting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Gospel Streaming Songs Chart for 35 weeks and counting, is ‘Jireh’ by Elevation & Maverick City Music.

The song has garnered over one hundred million views on YouTube and ten million plus streams on Spotify and Apple Music.

Ministering to millions globally through dynamic praise and worship, Maverick City Music has cemented themselves among the Gospel elite and coming to Jamaica to continue that ministry is an experience dubbed – The Well Encounter.

While this is not Moore’s first time in Jamaica, it is a first for Raine, who in a conversation with the Founder and Executive Producer of the event, Ingrid Abrahams-Larmond, expressed her enthusiasm towards the event and implored people to attend.

“I can’t wait to be at The Well Encounter and I want you to be there. Come out and worship with me, I can’t wait!” she exclaimed.

Performing from the local side are renowned worshippers and ministers, Kevin Downswell, Rhoda Isabella, Rondell Positive and Carlene Davis, who have over the years, dominated the Gospel industry in Jamaica.

Rondell whose last performance in Jamaica was in 2019, is excited about the event and his return to the Jamaican stage.

“I’m looking forward to The Well Encounter, it’s going to be an awesome worship experience,” he said.

Downswell, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 10 years, has already pinpointed this event to be one with a difference.

“I sense something different about this event, because based on conversations with the founder, and her heart and goal, I believe God is going to show up and meet us. This is a doorway for God to move mightily among us. If the head of the event is in the right place, and we as Ministers come with the right heart, it will be Heaven on earth,” Downswell shared.

Inspired by the story of the Samaritan woman at the Well, the event which is spearheaded by Kingdom Culture – a conglomerate of revolutionary Christian creatives, entrepreneurs, and visionaries – aims to unite unbelievers and believers from all walks of life and denominations, for one epic night of true repentance and worship.