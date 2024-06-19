Gramps Morgan Thrilled After Receiving Governor General Diaspora Award For Excellence

Jamaican reggae artist Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan is among five overseas-based Jamaicans who have received the Governor General Award for exemplary contributions to the development of Jamaica and the diaspora.

As Jamaica celebrates the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, Morgan was among the recipients of the Governor-General Achievement Awards (GGAA) for his health care, education, and community development philanthropy.

Morgan was among the awardees: Dr. Dahlia Ann Blake, who was recognized for her contributions to the field of medicine; Mark Henry from Canada and Dr. Pearl Jarrett from the United Kingdom, for their community service commitment to the diaspora; and Steven Getten, for his dedication to final literacy and youth advocacy.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the Governor General lauded the awardees for their contributions to advancing the development of their country and heritage through acts of service and philanthropy.

Morgan was all smiles as he shared a message of celebration for being recognized for his work.

“I’m grateful for the works I have put into making music to heal souls around the world. I’ll never stop won’t stop can’t stop why ? My brother Peetah Morgan came to me and said Finish The Show HERITAGE 4 LIFE Thank you to the governor general, and his office for recognizing the works that have been done so far. I wish my father and mother were there. #morganheritagefamily @morganheritage @dadasonentertainment #heritage4life,” he wrote on Instagram.

In another post, he added, “NOT SURE WHAT YOU CHOSE BUT I CHOSE MUSIC It was an amazing energy yesterday afternoon as I was Given an award by the Governor General of Jamaica I Appreciate it so much. On behalf of My Entire Family?? Thank you for the recognition and seeing the works I’ve done through the words of my music and as a Philanthropist @dadasonentertainment @morganheritage #govenorgeneraljamaica @visitjamaica @jamaica_uncut @jamaicatravel #JAMAICA.”

Gramps Morgan’s recognition includes support for the Mary Issa Paediatric and Adolescent Health Centre in St Ann, where he and his family band, in collaboration with Third World, raised U$400,000 for the Issa Trust Foundation.

The Health Center in question offers support to pregnant women and children. In a comment to the Observer, the artist noted that he hoped to build schools and a church in the future.

