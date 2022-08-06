Grand Gala off to smooth start, stadium filled , scores still outside Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Independence Day Grand Gala is now underway at the National Stadium with Jamaicans from all across the island trying to settle in to witness activities that are now set to unfold over the next few hours.

Approximately 30,000 spectators were expected to attend the event, which is part of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations but based on early reports the stadium is now filled to capacity.

Despite this development, there is still a large number of eager people on the outside still trying to get in.

The development has left scores of people fuming.

The cultural showcase began at 6:00 pm and over the next few hours will feature presentations in music, drama, song and dance, by costumed and uniformed groups alongside popular local artistes.

The Loop News team is on the ground monitoring the proceedings. More details later.

