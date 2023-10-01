Grandson, granddad, friends arrested for burglary in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

The police have arrested four persons who were reportedly breaking into a house in Black River in St Elizabeth on Saturday morning.

Those in custody include two minors and one of the minors’ grandfather.

The minors are both aged 15 years.

A 19-year-old male was also held by the cops.

The police also seized items that were taken from the house, and a car that was being used as transportation for the robbery .

According to head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, the police in Black River were informed that a house in the parish capital was being burglarised.

An operation was quickly arranged to catch the persons who were breaking into the dwelling.

On the approach of the police, the car that was there for transportation was driven off, reportedly leaving the minors inside the house.

The car eventually crashed into a light pole, and the occupants of the vehicle were detained.

In response to the development, Minto said he would be seeking to have young men in the parish becoming part of mentorship programmes through uniformed groups, such as the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force or the police youth club network.