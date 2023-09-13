Grange demands apology from Golding over ‘slavery skit’ gone wrong Loop Jamaica

Culture Minister Olivia Grange has added her voice to those condemning the actions of Opposition Leader Mark Golding, a white Jamaican, who participated in what is being described as an “ill-conceived slavery skit” in which Golding was seen removing a huge chain from the neck of a black supporter of the People’s National Party (PNP) on Sunday.

The scene unfolded on Sunday inside Golding’s South St Andrew constituency at the annual constituency conference at the Tony Spaulding Complex.

The PNP President was called on stage by the party’s General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell to remove the chain from the neck of the man identified by his alias ‘Big Stone’.

According to Big Stone, the chain depicted the bondage that the Andrew Holness-led Government has placed him and other Jamaicans under since 2016.

In a statement on Tuesday, Grange accused Golding of disrespecting the ancestors of Jamaicans by his actions. She has demanded an apology from the Opposition Leader.

Grange said “the ‘slavery scene’ in which Golding positioned himself as the main character and chief arbiter on the issue of whether a black man is freed, is deeply offensive and is an affront to the entire nation.”

“I was horror-struck when I saw Mark Golding pull the man by the large chain around his neck while laughing and having a jolly good time. My heart sank as I remembered the ancestors who were similarly treated as they endured hundreds of years of unspeakable oppression and brutality perpetrated by white colonial enslavers in a long war for our freedom today”.

The culture minister said Golding, by his actions, disrespected Jamaicans’ ancestors and has angered Jamaicans as his performance mirrored a very painful period when enslaved people were pulled by chains about their necks, sometimes before cheering crowds at auctions.

Grange said that at a time when the descendants of enslaved people are demanding that enslavers set things right for the hundreds of years of chattel slavery, Golding’s behaviour cannot be accepted.

“Mark Golding has made a mockery of the sacrifice of our foreparents. He should at minimum apologise and commit never to disrespect our people again,” she stated.