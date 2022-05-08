Grange expresses regret at passing of director Trevor Nairne | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has said she has been left deeply saddened by the passing of renowned artistic producer and director, Trevor Nairne, on Friday.

In her response, Grange said: “I knew Trevor was ill, but still I was shocked when I got the news that he passed today (Friday).

“Trevor, who I worked with up close on the production of the Grand Gala, certainly made his name after some 50 years of directing some of Jamaica’s most popular plays and working on major productions.

“His partnership with writer Patrick Brown evolved into Jambiz International that has produced mostly comedies which have enjoyed consistently great favour with the audiences.

“Trevor Nairne is certainly deserving of national honours which he received in the form of the Order of Distinction and the several Actor Boy Awards that he won.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to his family and relatives, his friends and associates in the world of culture, and his business associates.

“Jamaica has lost another of our cultural stalwarts who will long be remembered for his immeasurable input in many productions of class.

“Rest in peace, Trevor.”