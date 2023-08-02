Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run in Women’s World Cup Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run in Women’s World Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Germany out of Women’s World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea

Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1

Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run at Women’s World Cup

Trelawny chef shot dead while sitting in his car

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Shuga dances to second place in Jamaica Festival Song Competition

Another fatal crash involving a cow

‘Evil’ shot dead in confrontation with cops

GraceKennedy acquires Portland-based beverage manufacturing company

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife announce their separation

Thursday Aug 03

25?C
Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Solai Washington, centre, celebrate with her teammate after a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F football match against Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, and Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) president, Christopher Samuda have lauded the history-making feat of Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz who have qualified for the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.

The Jamaicans, who are ranked 43rd in the world, held the highly-fancied, eight-ranked Brazil to a goalless draw in their final preliminary round game on Wednesday, in the process dumping the South Americans from the tournament.

It marked the first time since 1995 that Brazil failed to advance from the group stage.

Writing on her Instagram page, Grange admitted to “shedding a fear tears. Tears of joy”.

She captioned her post ‘More history from the Reggae Girlz’ and noted that “we are in the last 16 in the 2023 Female World Cup”.

“These have been magnificent performances by the Reggae Girlz for Jamaica in this World Cup. Words can hardly describe how well they have done. This is undoubtedly the proudest moment so far in Jamaica’s football history,” said Grange, adding ‘We love you #ReggaeGirlz’.

Jamaica’s fairytale run in a tournament that has seen several big-name teams struggle, started with a goalless draw against the fifth-ranked France. They followed that up with a one-nil win over Panama in a game where they were without their inspirational captain, Khadija Shaw who was suspended after picking up two yellow cards against the French.

Commenting on their accomplishment, Samuda, said: “History is indelibly at their feet, the present secured in the palm of their hands and the future in the vision of young girls who are dreaming the possible. The Reggae Girlz are authoring a script in football that is inspiring a nation to aspire where it was thought dreams only resided.

“The reality is that we can and they have done it. The Jamaica Olympic Association salutes them and looks forward to sharing the Olympic dream that will become a reality in Paris 2024.”

The reggae journey to the top continues in Australia and New Zealand and a nation is watching with zeal and so too is JOA’s secretary general and CEO, Ryan Foster.

“The horizon is now clearly in sight and well within the reach of the Reggae Girlz and the Jamaica Olympic Association stands with watchful eyes in the hope that history again will be created and a nation’s pride will overflow for this is a moment that we hope will become a life-long story.”

Brazil had to win on Wednesday while Jamaica needed only a point. The Girlz took the point, and the journey continues.

Related Articles

Sport

August 2, 2023 05:04 PM

Sport

August 2, 2023 12:00 PM

Sport

July 29, 2023 04:52 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Germany out of Women’s World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea

Sport

Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1

Sport

Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run at Women’s World Cup

See also

More From

Sport

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the fir

Sport

Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil to reach Women’s World Cup last 16

Melbourne, Australia (AP) — Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
After conceding 12 goals in their Women’s World

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

Lifestyle

Cop publishes second book ‘Jamaica in 60 Letters’

From the ghetto to having a book for sale on Amazon, that is the story of author, social worker, and police officer Hezekan Bolton.
The last of 10 children for his father, he was born and raise

Sport

Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, Shanieka Ricketts win in Leverkusen

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world 100m champion, along with fellow Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classics, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bron

Jamaica News

CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.
The television station’

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols