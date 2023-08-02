Grange, JOA laud Reggae Girlz on historic run in Women’s World Cup Loop Jamaica

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, and Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) president, Christopher Samuda have lauded the history-making feat of Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz who have qualified for the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.

The Jamaicans, who are ranked 43rd in the world, held the highly-fancied, eight-ranked Brazil to a goalless draw in their final preliminary round game on Wednesday, in the process dumping the South Americans from the tournament.

It marked the first time since 1995 that Brazil failed to advance from the group stage.

Writing on her Instagram page, Grange admitted to “shedding a fear tears. Tears of joy”.

She captioned her post ‘More history from the Reggae Girlz’ and noted that “we are in the last 16 in the 2023 Female World Cup”.

“These have been magnificent performances by the Reggae Girlz for Jamaica in this World Cup. Words can hardly describe how well they have done. This is undoubtedly the proudest moment so far in Jamaica’s football history,” said Grange, adding ‘We love you #ReggaeGirlz’.

Jamaica’s fairytale run in a tournament that has seen several big-name teams struggle, started with a goalless draw against the fifth-ranked France. They followed that up with a one-nil win over Panama in a game where they were without their inspirational captain, Khadija Shaw who was suspended after picking up two yellow cards against the French.

Commenting on their accomplishment, Samuda, said: “History is indelibly at their feet, the present secured in the palm of their hands and the future in the vision of young girls who are dreaming the possible. The Reggae Girlz are authoring a script in football that is inspiring a nation to aspire where it was thought dreams only resided.

“The reality is that we can and they have done it. The Jamaica Olympic Association salutes them and looks forward to sharing the Olympic dream that will become a reality in Paris 2024.”

The reggae journey to the top continues in Australia and New Zealand and a nation is watching with zeal and so too is JOA’s secretary general and CEO, Ryan Foster.

“The horizon is now clearly in sight and well within the reach of the Reggae Girlz and the Jamaica Olympic Association stands with watchful eyes in the hope that history again will be created and a nation’s pride will overflow for this is a moment that we hope will become a life-long story.”

Brazil had to win on Wednesday while Jamaica needed only a point. The Girlz took the point, and the journey continues.