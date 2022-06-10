Grange: Pryce receiving good care in the US after suffering broken leg | Loop Jamaica

Holmwood Technical High School’s middle distance runner Samantha Pryce, who suffered a broken leg as she competed in the Championships of America 4×800 finals at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia in late April, is doing well and continuing to recuperate in hospital in the United States.

The Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, provided the update on Wednesday as she made her contribution to the Sectoral Debate where she announced significant improvement to the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Programme, which now provides up to US$100,000 (J$15 million) in coverage for athletes travelling overseas.

Grange said Pryce, who was covered by the Athletes Insurance Programme, is receiving good care and should return to the island at the end of the month.

“Samantha did not have to claim on the coverage under the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Programme since the University of Pennsylvania agreed to cover the expenses. But I am happy that the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Programme would have been able to cover the expenses,” the minister said.

Pryce fell on the metal rail that runs in the middle of the nine-lane track after she was tripped and had to be taken off by medical personnel.

Meanwhile, Grange described the amount of US$100,000 in insurane coverage for travelling athletes as historic.

And, she disclosed that the Government has made significant improvements to the insurance programme, awarding a new contract for the provision of Group Health, Group Life and Personal Accident insurance coverage to Allied Insurance Brokers for the period February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2025 in the amount of $38 million.

Coverage for the Group Health and Group Life portfolios will be provided by Sagicor Jamaica Limited while Lloyd’s Syndicate of London will provide Group Personal Accident Insurance coverage.

Among the improved benefits are:

– Consultation, which moves from $2,000 to $3,500

– Prescription from $28,000 to $32,000 plus major medical.

Grange said athletes are now able to access unlimited psychological/psychiatric services as well as dietitian/podiatrist/chiropractor, massage therapy, athletic therapy and speech therapy.

“Other benefits under this contract include hearing aid services, renal dialysis, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, artificial limbs and other prosthetics, root canal and permanent crown,” said Grange.

The minister said support for miscarriage can now be accessed.

In the meantime, Grange is urging all sporting bodies to see to it that their athletes who play at the national and international levels are registered with the insurance programme.