Grange: Reggae music among Ja’s most significant gifts to the world | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has said that reggae music is among Jamaica’s most significant gifts to the world.

She commented on it in a message to mark International Reggae Day 2022.

“It has been demonstrated time and again the power of our music to inspire and uplift, and it is known globally as a powerful force to unite people across borders, generations and cultures.

“As we observe and celebrate International Reggae Day, I salute all of our artistes, musicians, songwriters, management, producers, promoters, educators, and other practitioners who have established the music at home and abroad. You have made reggae music popular worldwide and placed it centre of Brand Jamaica.

“I salute Andrea Davis, whose idea it was to celebrate July 1 as International Reggae Day, 28 years ago.

“As we mark our Diamond Jubilee Year under the theme, Jamaica 60: Re-Igniting a Nation for Greatness, I sayhappy International Reggae Day,” Grange said.

Earlier this year, Loop News journeyed to Linstead, St Catherine, as well as Gordon Town Road and Collins Green Avenue in St Andrew, to ask people to sing a reggae song, capturing the renditions.

Since today is International Reggae Day, watch the video below and enjoy!

International Reggae Day is the annual global celebration of Jamaican music culture. This year, “60 Years of Ska music” is in the spotlight. Ska is an important part of Jamaica’s music culture and highlightinmg it is particularly fitting as Jamaica observes its 60th year of Independence.