Grange sympathizes with Paulwell as he grieves Loop Jamaica

There has been public support for the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, following Friday’s confirmation from the police that his 10-month-old daughter Sarayah, and her 27-year-old mother Toshyna Patterson, were brutally murdered.

Police reports are that the mother and daughter were kidnapped from their Gilmour Drive home in St Andrew on September 9, and transported to East Kingston the same day where they were shot and their bodies burned.

Gender Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, has sympathised with her fellow lawmaker while expressing outrage at the development.

“I commiserate with all, including my colleague member of parliament, Phillip Paulwell,” Grange said Friday in a statement in which she condemned acts of violence against women and expressed solidarity with the grieving relatives.

“We can tell a lot about a country by the way it treats its women and children. What does it say about us when we see such horrific violence resulting in the death of women and children in our country, especially during the last few weeks” Grange added.

She argued that “To condemn the violence and to say that our prayers are with the families do not express the pain and anger that I feel, that we all must feel when we hear the chilling details of the violence”.

United States Navy petty officer, Leoda Bradshaw, who shares an eight-year-old daughter with Paulwell, has been hit with a litany of charges including murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to murder. Prosecutors have indicated that Bradshaw, who considered herself Paulwell’s spouse, and who lives in the US., arrived in Jamaica in early September with one purpose in mind – to get rid of the person she considered to be her love rival.

Three others were also charged in the plot; they are Bradshaw’s 30-year-old cousin Roland Lloyd Balfour, Richard Brown, 31, and 29-year-old Roshane Miller.

Earlier, the Opposition People’s National Party extended condolences to Paulwell, Patterson’s family and “all those affected by the tragedy”.

The party said it was “deeply saddened and still in shock from the heart-wrenching incident.