Grange urges Jamaicans to support Reggae Month 2025​​​​​​​

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, calls on Jamaicans to show up and support the events and activities planned to commemorate Reggae Month 2025 in February.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Grange noted that the recognition of this indigenous Jamaican music form is valuable locally and internationally, therefore all efforts must be made to support the celebration of our national treasure.

The Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund (CHASE Fund) is this year’s major sponsor of Reggae Month, with Jamaican power brand J Wray and Nephew Limited returning as title sponsor.

Patrons can expect a full suite of events planned by the secretariat at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), as well as the endorsed events being staged by several independent promoters.

‘Concerns have been raised over the years regarding the concentration of Reggae Month events within the Corporate Area. My Ministry recognizes these concerns and has made continuous efforts — achieving some success — to address this imbalance. This year, we continue to build on our partnership in the West, particularly in Negril, with events such as the Wavz One Love Music and Jerk Fest, scheduled for February 7–9, as well as the Love at Woodstock event also in Negril on Valentine’s Day, February 14, which will feature the reggae ambassadors Third World. These events will provide both locals and tourists with the opportunity to enjoy live reggae music every day,’ Minister Grange declared in the lower house.

Wray and Nephew Reggae Month 2025 will kick off on Saturday, February 1 with a tribute to Dennis Emmanuel Brown at the National Heroes’ Park and the Essence of Reggae Music Festival at Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre; both followed by the Reggae Month Church Service on Sunday, February 2 at the Fellowship Tabernacle.

The core events for the months include the Bob Marley Tribute Concert at Emancipation Park on February 6; the Young Reggae Ambassadors concert on February 8; the discussion series Grounation, Reggae Open University, and The Ministry of Culture Gender Entertainment and Sport Symposia; Reggae Wednesdays, the Reggae Gold Awards and events associated with Dancehall Week.

The full schedule of activities for Reggae Month is available in real time on the Reggae Jamaica App, which is free for download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

In addition to these local events, Reggae Month activities extend far beyond the shores of Jamaica.

Grammy Award-winning reggae band, Inner Circle, returns this year with an exciting line-up of events in South Florida, where Jamaican artists, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation, and Davie are expected to present their wares.