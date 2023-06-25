‘Granny’ stays behind bars for allegedly defrauding $105k in job scam Loop Jamaica

An elderly woman who is accused of collecting $105,000 from two sisters to secure jobs overseas for them, but failed to do so, is to return to court on July 21.

Despite complaining of ill health, the accused, Evon Graham, was remanded in police custody when she appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week on a charge of obtaining money by means of false pretence.

Graham told the presiding parish judge during the court proceedings, that she did not have a lawyer.

Further, she told the court that she needed medical attention, as her health has declined.

Before remanding Graham, the judge ordered the police to ensure that she undergoes a medical check prior to her next court date.

Police reports are that in March of this year, Graham approached the two sisters under the pretence that she could secure domestic work for them overseas.

To do so, the elderly woman allegedly requested $60,000 from one sibling, and $45,000 from the other. Both now complainants later paid the woman the fees that had been requested.

However, the sisters demanded that Graham reimburse their money after she failed to deliver the jobs to them.

The elderly woman allegedly refused to do so, and the siblings filed a complaint at a police station.

A probe was launched into the matter, which resulted in Graham being arrested and charged.