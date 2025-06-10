Graz, Austria, school shooting: What we know about the victims, shooter 

A shooter has opened fire at a high school in Austria’s second most populous city, Graz. At least 10 people have died, including the suspect, according to the city’s mayor and police.

The attack on Tuesday represents the Central European nation’s deadliest mass shooting outside wars.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened — and where?

The shooting occurred in the morning at the BORG Dreierschutzengasse secondary school in Graz, the capital of the southern Austrian province of Styria.

Police were called to the school at around 10am (0800 GMT) after shots were heard there.

Graz is about 200km (124 miles) southwest of Vienna and is home to historic landmarks like the Uhrturm, or Clock Tower, on the Schlossberg hill. The city of more than 300,000 people is the second most populous in the country after Vienna.

Known for its universities and colleges, Graz is a demographically diverse city. Foreign nationals make up a quarter of its population with Croatians, Romanians, Germans and Bosnians the four largest groups, according to the city administration, as of January.

Advertisement

http://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/nGmFO/3/

At least 10 people have been killed, the Austrian news agency APA quoted Graz Mayor Elke Kahr as saying.

The police and Kahr independently confirmed that the suspect was among the dead.

Police said at least 30 people were injured.

It is unclear whether the dead and injured are primarily students, teachers or others at the school.

Austrian newspapers Kurier and Salzburger Nachrichten newspapers identified the suspect as a 22-year-old former student. Salzburger Nachrichten said he had been a victim of bullying.

APA and Kronen Zeitung, Austria’s largest newspaper, separately reported that the suspect was found dead in a bathroom.

The local police wrote in an X post that they were operating on the assumption that the perpetrator was acting alone.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker described the attack as a “national tragedy” in a statement posted on X.

“The rampage at a school in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country,” he wrote. “There are no words for the pain and grief that we all – all of Austria – are feeling right now.”

President Alexander Van der Bellen also released a statement on X, saying: “These were young people who had their whole lives ahead of them. A teacher who accompanied them on their journey. There is nothing that can ease the pain felt by the parents, grandparents, siblings and friends of the murdered people at this moment.”

Advertisement

What is the latest on the ground?

The police wrote that a police operation was under way at the scene.

The local police wrote on X: “The school was evacuated and all persons were taken to a safe meeting point” at 11:31am (09:31 GMT) on Tuesday. They added that officers had secured the school and they did not anticipate any further danger for anyone.

The police added that authorities had earmarked ASKO Stadium, home of local football club ESK Graz, as the designated meeting point for parents of students at the school. A police helicopter, officials said, was being used in the rescue operation.

Earlier, ambulances were seen outside the school.

Have there been shootings in Austria in the past?

Yes.

Mass shootings in Austria date back to at least 1981 when a machinegun and grenade attack killed two people and injured 30 at a synagogue. The attack targeted people leaving a bar mitzvah ceremony. In 1982, two Palestinian men born in Jordan and Iraq were sentenced to life imprisonment for that attack.

In 2013, an alleged deer poacher shot dead three policemen and an ambulance driver while being chased by the police near the Austrian town of Annaburg. The perpetrator was identified as Alois Huber.

In 2016, a gunman opened fire at a concert in the town of Nenzing, killing two people and fatally shooting himself. Eleven people were injured. The shooter, Gregor Schallert, had been involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend before he opened fire, according to local reports.

In 2020, four people were killed and 23 were injured in a shooting in Vienna hours before the capital was to enter lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The gunman was shot dead by the police. Authorities described the shooter as a sympathiser of the ISIL (ISIS) armed group.

Advertisement

How common is gun ownership in Austria?

Gun ownership is common in Austria with about 30 firearms per 100 people, according to the independent research project Small Arms Survey. This makes Austrians one of the most heavily armed populations in Europe.

Machineguns and pump action guns are banned in Austria.

Official authorisation is required to own revolvers, pistols and semiautomatic weapons. To own rifles and shotguns, Austrians require a firearms licence, a valid hunting licence or a membership at traditional shooting clubs.