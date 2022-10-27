Great expectations for Jamaica’s baseball team at Florida tournament Loop Jamaica

Jamaica will kick off the World Comes to Palm Beach annual tournament in Florida against powerhouse Canada on Thursday.

Still, the boys are undaunted — they look forward to the challenge, eager to display their skills against one of the Goliaths of the competition.

Captain Todd Hart and his co-captain Javier Grant are of the view that Jamaica has a strong team and can finish well in the competition.

Team co-captain Javier Grant.

“I think we can get at least top three. We are going with a firm mind and good mentality, focused to see if we can get the top three at least,” said Hart who attends the Cedar Grove Academy in Gregory Park, St Catherine.

Grant, who attends the Morant Bay High School in St Thomas, echoed Hart’s sentiments and added: “We are very proud to represent Jamaica at the tournament. We are going to go and learn a lot in this tournament and find success.”

The team left the island on Tuesday for a tournament that will feature other powerhouse teams from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Aruba and the US among others. They will return to return to the island on Monday.

At front Coaches Quaver Stewart (right) and Garfield Douse. Cresenta Williams stands at right. ( Photo: Soni Brown)

The senior team consists of players aged 13-16 years old. Aside from Grant and Hart, the other players are Joel Scott, Orane Daley, Kaheem McDaniel, Damion Robinson, Tavare Dixon, Rio Gordon, Lee Richards and Fransico Williams.

The coaches are Quaver Stewart, Kerry-Ann Cooper and Garfield Douse. Cresenta Williams is a delegate and Leon Taylor is the team manager.

Taylor — who is the administrator of the Jamaica Little League Baseball administrator — told Loop News that there’s “great expectation” for the team. “Why this expectation is so great is that we will be facing Canada in our first game. I know the Canadian team and how they play,” Taylor said.

Team manager Leon Taylor. (Photo: Soni Brown)

“Canada brings a business-like attitude to baseball, much like the pros, so we prepare the boys the same way that I know the Canadian team will approach them. I know that system so I can enlighten them to that system and what to expect,” Taylor added.

Although Jamaica isn’t known for baseball, Taylor believes the island has the potential to become a baseball powerhouse.

“This is not the first team that Jamaica has sent away,” he said, “Jamaica has sent teams before to the Little League regionals but this is the first competitive team that Jamaica has put together. And I expect great things from them. I’m not saying they are going to beat everybody but they are going to show what they have learned. These boys are going to do well.”

Meanwhile, Taylor thanked the parents and sponsors who helped to make the trip possible.