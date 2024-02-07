Greater Portmore High teachers ‘sick and tired’ of stench Loop Jamaica

Teachers at Greater Portmore High School in St Catherine are adamant that, unless the stench coming from the sewage pond adjoining the school is addressed, they will continue their placard-bearing protest all week.

They kicked off their protest on Tuesday. Dressed in black and bearing placards while chanting, ‘We want clean air’, the teachers marched to the main road at Lower West Port Henderson Boulevard, then back to the school’s main entrance. At least one of the signs was written in Spanish.

Principal Ricardo Ross, who is returning to school after being sick for a week, said the current environment has affected the teaching and learning process, as teachers and students are absent due to illnesses.

He also said it is difficult to replace staff, as persons have declined offers after visiting the premises.

Ross noted that the National Water Commission, ministries of education and health, Councillor Vanrick Preddie, Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson, and Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas have all been informed of the situation currently facing them.

The principal pointed out that tours of the school have been organised by the NWC, but no solution is forthcoming.

Tuesday’s protest was joined by Mayor Thomas, who lives in close proximity to the area, and who is chairman of the Greater Portmore Basic School.

“You cannot sleep at nights. During the days, you can’t even get fresh air. We’ had discussions with [the relevant stakeholders] to let them know the situation, nobody is paying any attention. We are here standing in solidarity with the school today (Tuesday),” he said.

The teachers also displayed thousands of dollars’ worth of medication for a variety of respiratory ailments.

One mother told Loop News that both her sons are asthmatic, however, the older one, who is in fifth form at the institution, has had multiple asthma attacks.

She said when her son is at home, he is fine. However, when he goes to school, that is when he gets sick and it costs her thousands of dollars for life-saving medication.

Acting Public Relation Manager at the NWC Delano Williams said that their team is aware of the issue.

“Our team has actually been carrying out investigation over the last few days with regard to those same complaints of odour, the stench from the sewage system, etc,” he said.

Williams confirmed that there is no mechanical or equipment breakdown.

“The truth is, it is a pond system. They call them stabilizer ponds… which effectively, sewage comes in, and it needs sunlight and natural aeration to break down the effluent to a level that it is of no consequence.

“Now, with the recent cool weather and rainfall, it seems, well… that type of system can be agitated by rainfall, cool weather, winds, all of which have been the occurrence in our weather over the last few weeks. And I suspect that the rainfall over the last 24 hours, however small, could have worsened the rise of the odour.

“So, we have continued to do our checks. We have not found anything adverse on the system, other than that reality could be what is causing the odour nuisance to the school at this time,” he said.

The teachers intend to again protest today.

By Anthony Henry