Green and Merchant lead Scorpions to big win in WI Championship | Loop Jamaica

Fast bowler Derval Green and off-spinner Jamie Merchant wrecked Windward Islands Volcanoes batting with five-wicket hauls, to propel Jamaica Scorpions to an innings and 14-run victory on the third day of the third round of the West Indies Championship in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

Resuming the day at the Brian Lara Stadium on 101 for three in their second innings and still requiring a further 108 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Volcanoes were demolished by Green who snatched five for 46 with his accurate pace, and Merchant who ended with five for 72, as he got the ball to turn and bounce in the bottom-of-the-table clash.

Volcanoes looked good at 163 for four midway through the morning session but a stunning collapse – losing their last six wickets for 32 runs – handed Scorpions an easy win after lunch.

Captain Kavem Hodge top-scored with 63 and Keron Cottoy chipped in with 21.

On 33 at the start, Hodge stitched together two small partnerships in the morning session, putting on 26 for the fourth wicket with Ackeem Auguste (11) and a further 36 for the fifth with Alick Athanaze (21).

Cottoy, meanwhile, also punched two boundaries before succumbing to Merchant, bowled playing back, and two balls later in the same over, keeper Denis Smith was also bowled, the delivery breaching a front foot defensive stroke.

On 165 for six at lunch with Hodge on 56, Volcanoes were undone afterward by Green who snatched three of the four wickets to fall including that of Hodge, bowled dragging on a short ball – the first delivery after the resumption.

Final scores in the match: Windward Islands Volcanoes 137 & 195; Jamaica Scorpions 346.

At the Diego Martin Complex: Third-place Leeward Islands Hurricanes are well set to beat second-place Trinidad and Tobago Red Force going into Saturday’s final day of their match.

The Red Force will enter the day under pressure on 143 for six, still needing 316 runs to win. They are chasing a victory target of 459.

Scores in the match: Leeward Islands Hurricanes 357 & 241-7 declared; Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 140 & 143-6.

Over at the Queen’s Park Oval: Leaders Barbados Pride are battling to save their match against fourth-place Guyana Happy Eagle.

The Pride, following on, will resume the final day on 44 without loss, needing another 180 runs to make Happy Eagle bat again.

Scores in the match: Guyana Happy Eagles 490-7 declared; Barbados Pride 266 & 44 without loss.