Green calls for more youth to engage in small ruminant rearing Loop Jamaica

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green, has implored more young persons to engage in small ruminant farming locally.

Ruminant animals include cattle, sheep and goats.

In making the call during the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) accountability seminar at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, Green said the ministry has been actively engaged in trying to carve out a space for the youth who are interested in small ruminant farming.

“I know there are a lot of challenges in relation to praedial larceny. I won’t go into some of those issues now, but we are actively working on that,” Green assured.

“… But, again, we are trying to carve out a special space to help our youth who are interested in it (ruminant farming),” he insisted.

The minister pointed to a programme under which he said animals can be imported to assist in building their herds, “because we are trying to enhance our genetics that we now have in our small ruminant sector, especially goats.”

On that score, he encouraged young persons to approach the ministry to gain assistance with importing animals, which will ultimately “build out” their small ruminants.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), ruminants play an important role in global food security and nutrition, as well as in the livelihoods of farmers and those along the agri-food chain.