Green card holders: Becoming a US citizen after permanent residence Loop Jamaica

Permanent residents often fear becoming citizens because they think the US does not allow for dual citizenship. This is not true.

Many people sometimes lose their permanent resident status because they stay outside the US for a very long time, becoming a citizen prevents this.

The countries in the Caribbean also allow for dual citizenship, so go ahead and become a US citizen if you qualify.

Naturalisation or citizenship occurs under two main bands. The first band has persons who have been in a marriage for three years to a US citizen. The second band has persons who have been permanent residents for five years. You can apply three months before the expiry date on your green card.

A person can also seek US citizenship based on service in the US military or being married to someone in the US military. First things first: Make sure that you read the application form very carefully

Every question that applies to you must be completed. Innocent mistakes on the form can work against you, so you have to be very careful.

Remember to send only copies of the required documents. The most common documents needed, dependent on your situation, may include: both sides of the legal permanent resident card, US spouse passport or birth certificate or certificate of naturalisation, your birth certificate, marriage certificate, proof of the dissolution of any prior marriages, selective services documents (for males), and military or naval service information.

Account for all trips taken in the application. The general rule of thumb is that you must be in the country more than you have been outside the country. Trips of six months or longer require an explanation.

The form asks about being a member of any organisation, anywhere in the world.

Remember, if you are divorced, that is what you should put on the application form. Remember to put the names of all previous husbands or wives, if relevant. The form asks about your marital status and has single, never married, divorced, and so on.

If you have one, don’t forget to write your ‘A number’, meaning your Alien number, on the application form. That number is found on your green card.

You will need the name and address information for where you have lived, worked or attended school for the past five years.

If you need more space for a section of the application form, use the addendum at the end of the form. That is almost like a blank paper to put in any additional information.

For the biographic information section, make sure the information is correct. Remember that you will also be doing fingerprints, and eye scans and have your picture taken after the application has been submitted.

Remember to write the names of all children, alive or dead, living with you or not, present in the US or not. Include all your biological children, stepchildren and adopted children.

Only a money order, credit card payment or cheque for the government fees is accepted. The fee must be for the exact amount.

Make a copy of the entire package for yourself. Send the completed package by certified mail so that you can track its receipt by the US immigration authorities.

Don’t vote or sign up to vote before you become a citizen. Voting is a right for citizens only.

Becoming a US citizen allows you to participate in many aspects of the country’s life, such as voting in elections, being able to apply for jobs reserved for US citizens, petitioning for and filing to bring your parents and married sons or daughters to live in the USA and lots of other positives.

Nadine C Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the USA and Jamaica. Her US practice is in the area of immigration, while her Jamaican practice areas include immigration and general legal consultancy. She has been an attorney for over 15 years in Jamaica and has written articles for several legal publications. She is passionate about access to justice issues and volunteers with several legal, business, children and community service organisations in Jamaica and the US. She can be contacted at [email protected]