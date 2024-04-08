Green gives support to proposed Agri Linkages Fair in St James Loop Jamaica

Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) and Montego Bay Mayor, Richard Vernon, has proposed the staging of an agricultural linkages fair in St James.

Vernon said such a fair would serve to, among other things, enhance agricultural productivity in the parish, while bringing local, as well as international suppliers and buyers, under one roof.

Notably, the proposal has found favour with Agriculture, Mining and Fisheries Minister, Floyd Green.

Vernon, who shared the idea at the recent staging of the Montpelier Agricultural and Industrial Show at Montpelier Show Ground in St James, said he would have no difficulty with the Agriculture Ministry spearheading the agricultural linkages fair in the parish.

In fact, he said consideration could be given to staging the fair at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Floyd Green (file photo)

“This would bring suppliers and buyers locally and internationally under one roof, so that the prospect of access can be more realistic for those seeking to connect to the global markets,” Vernon suggested.

He also emphasised the potential of the linkages fair to boosting stakeholder participation in the agricultural sector in the parish.

Vernon also underscored the importance of substantial improvements in agricultural productivity to drive economic growth in St James and, by extension, Jamaica.

In response to the overall recommendations, Green said the ministry stands ready to collaborate on such an initiative.

He underscored the importance of such a fair in diversifying agricultural production, promoting exports, and servicing the growing tourism industry.

“I think the Agri linkages forum/fair would be a great idea, so let us work on that together; the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is here to support you,” Green told Vernon.