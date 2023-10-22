Green laments climate change impact on Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, has declared that the drought and high temperatures being induced by climate change are having negative impacts on the island.

Green, who was speaking at a World Food Day Expo at Newell High School in St Elizabeth on Thursday, pointed to the iconic Holland Bamboo Scenic Avenue in the parish as an area which has been affected by adverse weather conditions over recent years.

“We’re looking to revitalise Holland Bamboo… For those of you who are familiar with the iconic Holland Bamboo destination, you’d know that over the last few years it has gone through a lot of challenges,” said Green.

“The weather has really done a deal on our iconic bamboo. We’ve lost a lot of the bamboo along the avenue,” the minister continued.

“So the Ministry of Agriculture is actually on a programme to replant the bamboo, and we’re planting 5,000 trees this year, and we’re on the final week of planting, so I had to go and see what’s happening (there),” he added.

Green noted that each year it is getting more difficult locally, because the droughts are intensifying in terms of their duration, while the heat levels are increasing.

“The reality is that what we are experiencing is elevated heat, and that’s a challenge not (only) here in Jamaica, but all over the world we’re seeing some of the highest temperatures ever recorded in our history.

“… But between October last year and March this year, is the driest period ever recorded in the history of Jamaica, so climate change is real,” Green stated.