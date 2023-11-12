Green touts local cattle industry’s value, role in food security Loop Jamaica

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green, says Jamaica’s cattle industry has significant economic and financial value, noting its crucial role in national food security.

In pointing to the country’s focus on research and development of cattle locally, Green declared that the Minard Livestock and Beef Festival will produce “the next generation” who will earn wealth from the cattle-rearing business, as well as the future researchers in the industry.

The minister made the overall pronouncements at the 22nd Minard Livestock Show and Beef Festival, held at Minard Estate in Brown’s Town, St Ann on Thursday.

In describing the cattle industry as “big business”, the minister said the sector goes far beyond being pivotal to household food security.

“We have had a lot of people who have been able to generate significant wealth through owning cattle,” Green said.

“That is critical, not only in terms of the household food security and household economic security, but for the overall national food security… Cattle is fundamental,” he stated.

The Minard Livestock and Beef Festival, said Green, will continue to build on the achievements of Jamaican scientist, Thomas Phillip Lecky, more popularly called TP Lecky, who developed several high quality breeds of cattle.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Floyd Green (centre) examines a Jamaica Red Poll during the 22nd staging of the Minard Livestock Show and Beef Festival at Minard Estate in Brown’s Town, St Ann, on November 10. He is joined by Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western, Krystal Lee (left), and cattle herder at Minard Estate, Raphel Williams.

In 1951, Lecky’s extensive research resulted in the first breed of indigenous Jamaican cattle, the Jamaican Hope.

Further research by Lecky resulted in the Jamaican Red, Jamaican Brahman and Jamaican Black cattle breeds.

Like Lecky, Green said students can also gain careers in the cattle industry through science and research, using such agriculture and livestock shows as a catalyst in their career development.

“… Jamaica has shown that we are among the best in the world when it comes to research and development around cattle,” he stated.

“We talk day and night about TP Lecky and all the work he did in bringing forward what we celebrate today.

“So, Minard (Livestock Show and Beef Festival) is actually about creating the next generation; the next generation of cattle owners, the next generation of people who will be rich out of the cattle sector, the next generation of researchers who will help us to ensure that we are building upon the legacy of TP Lecky,” said Green.

Throughout the years, the festival has primarily showcased local livestock, particularly cattle.

Indigenous breeds, such as the Jamaica Hope, Jamaica Red and Jamaica Black were on display, with special spotlight on the nucleus herd from the Bodles Research Centre in St Catherine.

The festival is organised by the Jamaica Cattle Breeders’ Society, in collaboration with the Jamaica 4-H Clubs and Ministry of Education and Youth, with Nutramix and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining being among the sponsors of the event.