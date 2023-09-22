Greg Christie’s position untenable, says JAMP Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) has indicated that it has noted “with grave concern, the response of the Integrity Commission’s Executive Director, Mr Greg Christie, to the media’s request for comments on the deplorable shooting incident of a (senior staff) member of the commission.”

In a release on Friday, a day after Christie’s terse response, for which he has been heavily criticised since he told reporters to ‘Go ask the Government about it (the shooting incident).

In the release, JAMP said it appreciates the work the commission does on behalf of the country in general can and does present considerable strain for its staff members, “and we also appreciate that this has been further exacerbated by reported threats over time, as well as hostile commentary emanating from (some of) our parliamentarians.”

The watchdog group added that, “Yesterday’s shooting incident could only have served to heighten their stressful working environment.”

With that situation in mine, JAMP said, “while we convey our deepest regret and sympathies for the troubling attack on the commission’s director, we believe that the comments of its executive director were highly unacceptable and irresponsible. Of particular note is the wide variance between Mr Christie’s comment and the commission’s official position of ‘no comment’, pending (the outcome of the police’s) investigation.”

The group pressed home its point that “Impartiality, as well as the appearance of impartiality, are the gold standard and currency for the very crucial work the commission performs on our behalf.

“We are of the considered view that the commission’s statement of apology on behalf of its executive director is an inadequate response, given the extent to which we believe Mr Christie’s response has further compromised the confidence of many Jamaicans and undermined that element of impartiality that is vital to achieving their objectives.”

It concluded that, “in the interest of both the Integrity Commission that he has served since May 2020, and the anti-corruption cause that he has fought for over two decades, JAMP calls on Mr Christie to submit his resignation to the chairman of the Integrity Commission.”