Gregory Isaacs’ UK manager, former partner, Linda Smith Isaacs, dies Loop Jamaica

Former music manager Linda Smith Isaacs has died.

It was in her house the veteran singer Gregory Isaacs, who was her former partner, spent his last days while battling cancer.

“She passed away yesterday (June 21) at about 2:30 in the hospital,” Tony Owens, a close friend of Linda, said.

Following the passing of the reggae star in October 2010, rumours surfaced surrounding the Night Nurse hitmaker’s relationship with his UK manager Linda, who has been referred to in the UK media as “Isaacs’ wife”.

Several people criticised comments Linda after Gregory’s death and said that she was “proud” the star, who was dubbed ‘The Cool Ruler’, had chosen to spend his final days with her at their home in the UK, as opposed to his birthplace, Jamaica.

Linda, in media interviews, explained that she and Isaacs were very much in love, even though their “union wasn’t recognised by law”.

“Gregory and myself were together for a few years, but we were not legally married. Last April, he wanted me to change my name by deed poll to Isaacs, so I did. And yes, he said I was his wife, and I said he was my husband. If we did wrong, then let the Almighty judge us,” she was quoted by the Voice newspaper as saying at the time.

Gregory was legally married to June Isaacs at the time of his death. He died of cancer in October 2010, aged 59, and was one of the most popular reggae singers of all time.

A regular on the Jamaican hit parade during the 1970s and 80s, Gregory brought reggae into far-flung territories through widespread international tours.