Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell leads opposition NDC to election victory | Loop Jamaica

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have decided and voted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into power, which means political leader of the NDC, Dickon Mitchell, is to become the next Prime Minister.

Mitchell, 44, an attorney-at-law, contested the constituency of St David and won his seat with 4,414 votes.

According to preliminary results of the general election from the Parliamentary Elections Office, the NDC copped nine of the 15 seats.

The NDC has stopped the winning streak of the New National Party (NNP) which had back-to-back landslide victories in 2013 and 2018.

Dr Keith Mitchell, 75, who leads the NNP, held onto his St George North West seat with 2,211 votes.

The NDC posted the following on its Facebook page:

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and stand humbled before the Lord our God and you, the people of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

Thank you from the bottom of each and every one of our hearts. This victory is not ours, but yours.

Now, the hard work begins, but, first, join us TONIGHT at 9 pm at La Sagesse Playing Field for a special victory celebration.

Together, we are moving Grenada FORWARD!”

