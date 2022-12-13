Griffith: Injunction only part of the fight

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: NTA political leader and former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

FORMER police commissioner Gary Griffith says the injunction granted to him by the court preventing the Prime Minister from releasing any portion of a controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report in Parliament, has reaffirmed his commitment “to the ongoing fight against what can only be construed as ‘democratic dictatorship.”

On Tuesday, Justice Devindra Rampersad granted the injunction after the State failed to give an undertaking in court that the contents of the audit will not be published until Griffith’s lawsuit was determined. He is challenging the legality of the establishment of the audit committee by the Cabinet.

In agreeing there was a serious issue raised in Griffith’s claim to be tried, the judge also said, “…The force of the vehemence born out of this report, and expressed in public as alleged by the claimant, suggests that its premature presentation or production would have far-reaching effects in the public domain.”

However, in an immediate response, the AG’s secretariat said an immediate appeal was being urgently filed “to correct errors made” by the judge’s ruling.

In a statement, Griffith said it was a “matter of comfort” that the judicial system remained an avenue for redress and remedy “when it can be construed that many other supposedly independent bodies in our nation appear to be penetrable to political influence.”

He said the release by the Office of the Attorney General on the court’s decision was “mind-boggling” as it demonstrated “either a lack of appreciation of what ‘due process’ relates to, or more disturbingly, a lack of appreciation of the edict of separation of powers.”

Griffith said it also bordered “comedic” the AG’s assurance that the matter would be appealed.

“I am certain, the public he refers to can be identified on one hand, in fact, one individual, for whom this specific ruling has caused to halt in his track.

“This matter remains sub judice, as such, I shall not go into full detail, except to state that this is one in a number of branch matters that continue to expose the very use and abuse of our public institutions, for political purposes. “

Griffith, the leader of the political party National Transformation Alliance, also assured that he will continue to “unearth, and reveal the disturbing actions, use of, and abuse of independent institutions and resources of those appearing to be in opposition to this administration, as this not only impacts myself but has the potential to impact every single citizen of this country who may, at some point be seen in opposition to what can be construed as a creeping dictatorship.”

